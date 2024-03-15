Mohamed Salah was among the star figures in Liverpool’s 6-1 victory at home to Sparta Prague, as he reached 20 goals for the season yet again.

The Reds took a 5-1 lead with them to Anfield on Thursday evening, with progress to the Europa League quarter-finals all but guaranteed.

It couldn’t have been a much easier night for Jurgen Klopp‘s team, who led 4-0 early on after strikes from Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Dominik Szoboszlai made it 5-1 after Sparta had pulled a goal back before Gakpo completed the scoring to seal Liverpool’s place in the quarters.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The best rating of the evening went to Salah (8.8), who got more valuable minutes in his legs and broke yet another record.

The Egyptian became the first-ever Liverpool player to score 20 goals seven seasons in a row, not to mention registering three assists.

FotMob handed Salah a 9.7 rating, as he enjoyed a 100 percent shot accuracy and also played two out of two accurate long balls.

TIA’s Sam Millne was delighted to see the 31-year-old back in the fold, saying “it was like he was never away” and adding that he was “clinical and effective in his build-up play.”

Clark (8.1) and Gakpo (8.1) were in joint-second place, with the pair both getting on the scoresheet and impressing overall.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle was impressed with Clark, claiming “this lad is the real deal,” while also hoping that this was a “confidence-boosting showing” by Gakpo.

In third place in the average ratings was Szoboszlai (8.0), who got the Man of the Match award from Millne, on an evening when he was “so dominant in and out of possession.”

Wataru Endo (6.6) got the lowest score despite a reasonable display.

Doyle admitted that the Japanese “couldn’t stop Birmancevic from scoring” for the visitors, allowing his opponent to run off him.