Teun Koopmeiners has been linked to Liverpool in the past, and fresh reports claim the club are still “scouting” the 26-year-old, who has a desire to move to the Premier League.

Koopmeiners is a player you may recall being mentioned when it comes to the Reds’ transfer dealings, with links dating back a number of years.

And now well known rumour reporter, Fabrizio Romano, has added fresh reports by saying “Liverpool have been scouting him,” and wisely adds “a lot will depend” on who replaces Jurgen Klopp.

“It’s too early to mention Liverpool’s plans without a decision on the manager,” he says, via CaughtOffside, which is true, though the club’s new sporting director could also play a role.

Richard Hughes, who will join the club from Bournemouth, has connections in Italy, and the club’s recruitment will rest heavily with him and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

Liverpool, of course, will be able to take a closer look at the Atalanta midfielder when the two teams meet in the Europa League quarter-final next month.

Koopmeiners, 26, is a versatile player in the middle of the park but has primarily operated as the attacking midfielder this season, scoring 12 goals and supplying four assists so far.

He has already voiced a desire to Atalanta that he wants to make a move in the summer, and said he “can put up with the rain for some clubs in England.”

Juventus are deemed the “favourites” to sign the Dutch international, according to Romano, but Liverpool could do worse than throw their hat in the ring for the talented midfielder.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will know him well from their international exploits, and we can all have a better look on April 11 and 18 when Liverpool face Atalanta.