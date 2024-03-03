Alexis Mac Allister tried time and again to find a way through Nott’m Forest with his technical brilliance, but it took until Jurgen Klopp brought on a physical presence up front for the Reds to find their finishing touch.

The last week has seen Liverpool park their free-flowing football, as they have sought to grind out results with grit, determination and defensive solidity.

Central to the four wins in 11 days has been Mac Allister, who has been essential to Liverpool winning the ball back and keeping it.

2 sides to Mac Allister’s game

FotMob tells us that, against Chelsea in the League Cup final, he won 11 duels, second only to Wataru Endo for the Reds, and he continued that trend vs. Nott’m Forest, involving himself in eight challenges.

He was far less successful in his tackling at the City Ground, but it was his ability on the ball that stood out on Saturday.

For pretty much the entire game, he was Liverpool’s only player who managed to consistently break lines with his passing.

His influence was such that only Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk had more touches than his 88 against Forest.

He was by far and away Liverpool’ biggest threat, creating six chances – nobody created more than one for Forest – and finished with an expected assists (xA) tally of 0.99.

The important numbers are, of course, on the scoreboard at full time, and it was thanks to Mac Allister that Liverpool had a number one next to their name.

The cross he produced for Nunez, with his weaker left foot, was no last-ditch hook into the box – the pass set Liverpool’s No. 9 up perfectly to nod in for the winner.

Nunez’s winning touch

The goal was Liverpool’s latest in the Premier League since the 2006/07 season (when the Premier League began keeping a record), and means Nunez has now scored more winning goals than anyone else in the division this season.

It was also Liverpool’s 18th 90th-minute winner in the league since Klopp took charge, more than any other team since he took over, according to Opta.

The header was Nunez’s seventh away goal in the league this season, with four being the opener, three coming in injury time, and two of those being winners.

It hasn’t just been Nunez who has been contributing at the business end of matches, though.

Opta say that in all competitions, substitutes have contributed to 43 goals for Liverpool this season (21 goals, 22 assists). That is more than any other team in Europe’s big-five leagues.

There is a special spirit engulfing Liverpool currently, and with key players to return from injury, it shows no sign of dissipating.

