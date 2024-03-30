Liverpool’s full 9-man injury list and expected return dates

Jurgen Klopp assessed the current injury situation at Liverpool as “positive” as a host of players near their return, but who is expected back when?

The Reds are on the cusp of starting their all-important run-in and currently have nine players sidelined with injuries.

“They all make their steps” is how Klopp assessed the situation ahead of the meeting with Brighton, though he is still hoping for “luck” to play its part in his final run of matches.

Firstly, the good news is Ibrahima Konate is available on Sunday, while Andy Robertson‘s ankle injury is “not as bad” as first thought, with Liverpool taking it “day by day.”

Reports have speculated a return as soon as Sheffield United (April 4), and if not then, the trip to Man United on April 7 – as good of a prognosis as we could’ve hoped for.

Curtis Jones was expected back in team training on Friday, though Klopp did admit he was “not sure” if the weekend was too soon for the midfielder after eight games out with ankle ligament damage.

A return to action over the next week, therefore, feels the likeliest eventuality.

Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both returned to individual training on the outdoor pitches, in addition to some ball work, important steps as they work their way back from knee issues.

Klopp explained that “from next week on step by step I think they will join parts of team training,” and that includes Alisson, who has missed the last nine games with a serious hamstring injury.

Alexander-Arnold is said to be targeting a return in either the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final tie against Atalanta (April 11) or for the visit of Crystal Palace (April 14).

Liverpool themselves may have other ideas, but we are only a matter of weeks away from seeing up to five players mark their return – let’s just hope no one takes their place in the treatment room!

Stefan Bajcetic, meanwhile, is training with the under-21s and will soon rejoin the first team, though his likely avenue for games this season is at academy level.

Ben Doak (MCL) was known to be targeting an April return but there has not been an update of late, and we are unlikely to see Joel Matip (ACL) and Thiago (hamstring) again this campaign.

There is finally light at the end of the tunnel, and there can be no underestimating how important it is for Liverpool to have their squad fit and firing as they push for two more trophies.