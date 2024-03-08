Mohamed Salah was denied a record-breaking Liverpool goal at Sparta Prague for a dubious offside decision, television angles certainly made it look as though the No. 11 was safely onside.

The Egyptian made his return from injury for the final 16 minutes in Thursday’s win, and looked certain to have secured his customary goal.

It was a well-taken strike that would have seen Salah take his season tally to 20 goals with at least 13 games remaining this season.

In isolation, 20 goals is an incredible achievement, but the feat is made all the more impressive by the fact that Salah would have become the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in seven successive seasons.

Of course, it is a record that is still on the table, and who is to say that it won’t happen against Man City on Sunday, but he was denied it on Thursday by a ridiculous offside decision.

The 31-year-old had created space for himself in the box to receive Dominik Szoboszlai‘s pass and, at first glance, he looked in line with last defender Matin Vitik.

A VAR check said otherwise, and we did not get the opportunity to see the offside lines drawn – as is now the norm.

The decision ought to have been incredibly tight, so much so that Jurgen Klopp was insistent that it was onside, telling TNT Sports: “Mo’s goal was wonderful. Not sure where that offside situation was because we checked it, and Mo was not offside.”

It only delays the inevitable for Salah, though, as he will eclipse Ian Rush by becoming the only player to score 20 or more goals for the club in seven consecutive seasons across all competitions.

Rush was the first Red to find the net 20 or more times across six consecutive seasons from 1981/82 to 1986/87, with his swap to Juventus ending the incredible run.

Salah’s been quite the one-season wonder, eh!