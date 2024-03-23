A new date has now been announced for the Merseyside derby, plus two more fixtures being moved – including another 12.30pm kick off for Liverpool.

The Reds were scheduled to play Everton on March 17, but their FA Cup quarter-final tie at Man United ensured it would have to be played later in the season.

With only two possible free midweeks from now until the end of the campaign, assuming Liverpool progress deep in the Europa League, there was not a lot of room for flexibility.

And the league fixture has now been rearranged and has been confirmed it will take place on Wednesday, April 24 with an 8pm (BST) kick-off time.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The new date means the fixture will now be played between away trips to Fulham (April 21) and West Ham (April 27), seeing the Reds play four away games in a row across all competitions.

There’s a potential to make that five if a place in the Europa League semi-final is secured.

It makes up a busy month for Jurgen Klopp‘s side in April, with a total of eight matches in 24 days – an average of a game every three days.

The Reds won the reverse fixture 2-0, but Goodison has not been a happy hunting ground for Klopp with just two wins in seven visits to the ground – let’s hope that can change for his final trip across Stanley Park!

Liverpool’s fixtures against Fulham and West Ham have been rearranged, also.

The match at Craven Cottage will now take place on April 21 at 4.30pm (BST), while West Ham vs. Liverpool is now a 12.30pm kick-off on April 27, live on TNT Sports.

However, in the event of Arsenal having a Champions League semi-final at home on Tuesday April 30, this match will move to Sunday April 28 with kick-off 2pm – which would benefit Liverpool.

If Liverpool were to win the Premier League come May 19, it would be assumed that they need to win all three of those fixtures as Arsenal and Man City show no signs of dropping off.

Liverpool April Fixtures