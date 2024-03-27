As the international break finally begins to wind down, we can finally take stock of where Liverpool are up to ahead of their match against Brighton.

Toulouse not in the picture

With Fenway Sports Group looking to expand their “football portfolio”, reports emerged on Tuesday that the Liverpool owners were looking to acquire Toulouse.

However, on Wednesday the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell, who is a good source for news relating to FSG, said: “Contrary to some reports, FSG not looking at acquiring Toulouse. No talks held. None planned.”

This dismissal of the Toulouse links doesn’t mean that FSG won’t be looking at other clubs, though.

To help with the acquisition of another club, the Reds’ owners are reportedly targeting Benfica’s technical director, Pedro Marques, as per the Athletic‘s David Ornstein.

Michael Edwards‘ appointment was also made with a view to him having influence over more than just Liverpool.

3 things today

An excellent response by @ManUtd regards tackling tragedy chanting and delighted we can work in collaboration through education with #RealTruthLegacyProject @LFCFoundation @MU_Foundation pic.twitter.com/3jq8FOVZQ1 — lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) March 27, 2024

Man United have vowed “strong club sanctions” for fans who sing about tragedies, and have agreed to a “joint education programme” with Liverpool – the full letter is above

For Scotland, Andy Robertson limped off with an ankle injury on Tuesday night and a scan should reveal how long he faces out – everyone have their fingers crossed, please

Luis Diaz Sr. has claimed big Spanish “clubs are active” in monitoring his son, the Liverpool No. 7 – read the full context here

Latest Liverpool FC news

Klopp has written to a young fan that is struggling with anxiety. When we say this means more, this is exactly what we mean. He is far more than a coach, a football manager, an employee of the club. He is one of us, and he always will be. Jürgen Klopp ?? pic.twitter.com/rSk007VRFg — Ben (@SMXLFC) March 26, 2024

As above, Jurgen Klopp wrote a heartwarming letter replying to a young fan who was struggling with anxiety – there’s a few things we can all take from his words

Forest first-team coach Steven Reid has been banned by the FA for an expletive-laden rant at referee Paul Tierney after Liverpool’s 1-0 victory – maybe he should have focused his energy on his own team

Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard says Jasmine Matthews “will be out for about 21 days,” but Taylor Hinds is “back in training this week” – the Reds host Man City at Prenton Park at 12.30pm on Saturday

Cody Gakpo has told Voetbal International, via Voetbal Belgie, that he is “not really concerned” by debate about his transition to life at Liverpool – he’s ‘someone who always looks at what can he do better and how can he develop himself’

Latest chat from elsewhere

Romeo Lavia will miss the rest of the campaign due to his thigh injury sustained in December – we dodged a bullet there

After Wales lost on penalties to Poland meaning they will miss out on Euro 2024, manager Rob Page has said he “absolutely” wants to stay on as boss

Man City‘s John Stones may not be fit to play Arsenal on Sunday after picking up a problem with England – it is unclear whether this is a ‘real’ injury or one that means he gets a rest before the big match

Video of the day and match of the night

At his mural unveiling, This Is Anfield spoke to Robbie Fowler about how to effectively work with a sporting director, Jurgen Klopp‘s successor and Liverpool’s management of young players.

Match of the night is Chelsea Women vs. Ajax Women in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Blues lead 3-0 from the first leg and you can watch the return fixture at 8pm (UK) on TNT Sports 1.