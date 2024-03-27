Comments from Luis Diaz‘s father claiming “we haven’t lost our hope” over a move to Spain grabbed headlines, but they are not as sensational as made out.

Google Diaz’s name and you may be led to believe that his father was openly touting the No. 7 for a transfer to Spain, and possibly Real Madrid, as soon as possible.

The Liverpool Echo‘s sister site, Liverpool.com, led with the headline: ‘Haven’t lost hope’ – Luis Diaz‘s father makes Real Madrid transfer claim about Liverpool ace

Journalist Fabrizio Romano was among those to circulate the claims on Twitter, with Diaz Sr. quoted as saying: “We haven’t lost our hope yet…Luis is playing well and Spanish clubs are always active in the market.”

Of course, those quotes – which have attracted three million views – were taken out of context.

Luis Diaz father says he hopes his son can play in Madrid like Colombians Radamel Falcao & James Rodriguez has. pic.twitter.com/v4SDsccwwj — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) March 26, 2024

The ubiquitous Colombian did discuss Diaz’s chances of playing for a Spanish club, specifically Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, but he did not actively push for a move.

Diaz Sr. spoke in an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, during which he was asked about whether a move to Madrid was likely before he joined Liverpool.

“I was not aware that there was anything positive with Madrid clubs. I heard things, but I never knew if there was anything else,” he explained.

“With Liverpool everything was more precise. The directive was more precise for Luis to get there.

“He hoped that he could come here. [Radamel] Falcao had already been there, James [Rodriguez] too…

“In the end it didn’t happen, but hope has not yet been lost. He is playing [well] and the clubs are active.”

It came as Colombia took on Romania in a friendly at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday evening – a 3-2 win in which Diaz played 67 minutes.

“You can feel the support and affection of the people for Luis here,” Diaz Sr. said.

“I go out here for a walk and they ask me for a lot of photos. There are many expectations.

“Luis lets himself be loved and the fans, seeing that great Colombian players have passed through here, love him.

“Falcao, James, [Luis Amaranto] Perea played here…people like the fact that Luis Diaz is here today.”

Diaz Sr.’s comments resemble more of a proud father than a relentless intermediary urging clubs to sign his son – though ongoing links with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona do suggest the winger could be open to a move.

When it comes to these latest quotes, though, there appears little to be concerned over – in fact, Diaz Sr. gave credit to “Professor Klopp” for keeping faith in his son.