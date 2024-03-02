It was a hard-fought win for Liverpool, and Jurgen Klopp was in admiration of the “unbelievable effort” from his side for navigating a hectic schedule with so many absentees.

Here are the key headlines from his post-match conference following the 1-0 win.

“They can sing that song more often”

“You’re just a sh*t Andy Carroll” goes the song when Darwin Nunez takes to the pitch. He had the last laugh once again today, scoring the dramatic late winner, and Klopp had the best response to the chant:

“Super decisive and, especially for him, super deserved. He was immediately in the game, in a difficult game for us.

“They can sing it if Darwin responds like he did today!”

Forest’s penalty shout

There was drama before the drama as Forest had an attack interrupted by a head injury to Ibrahima Konate. Liverpool ended up with the ball to restart the game, from which they scored, and Forest felt they should have had the restart.

Klopp rightly pointed out the precedent was already set in the game:

“It happened exactly the same in the first half, didn’t it? Just the other way around (when Elliott’s strike hit Forest’s defender in the head).

“I expected it to happen exactly like that because it happened exactly like that in the first half. Twice it got handled exactly the same, so I would assume that that’s the rule.

“I understand 100 percent the anger, of course, but I think this particular situation was consistent.”

Dealing with the calendar

Liverpool have had to pay for their recent success with a congested fixture list, compounded by a growing injury list. The response has been excellent, and Klopp lauded his squad after the latest victory:

“Four games in 11 days, five in 15. With our squad situation, it’s super tough, and how the boys dealt with it is really special.

“Unbelievable effort the boys put in. If you asked me 12 days ago if it was possible to win all four, I would have said no – but the boys made it happen.”

Liverpool now have time to train properly before the next game, having simply played and recovered in the last two weeks. Klopp warned that his team has to play more football in the upcoming games:

“We didn’t play proper football often enough today, we were in a rush. Can I understand that? Yes. But do I like it? No.”

Attention now turns to the Europa League round of 16 in midweek, with the Reds travelling to Sparta Praha. Then it’s back to Anfield for a title showdown with Man City!

