Liverpool have had quite an arduous time with injuries throughout the season, and Jurgen Klopp has, incredibly, seen only five senior players avoid time out with a fitness issue.

Another season, another similar injury tale for the Reds.

No department has been spared on the injury front throughout the campaign, with players welcomed back only for others to take their place at the most inopportune moment.

Liverpool are expecting a handful of players to return after the international break, which will be of great relief to Klopp with nine games in the space of 28 days.

The manager has had one arm tied behind his back at times, and while this has paved the way for opportunities for others, it is extraordinary to know only five players have avoided injury to date.

Those five players are Adrian, Virgil Van Dijk, Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz.

Now, you may say a number of them have, in fact, been forced to miss games this season, and you would be right, but those reasons do not include injury.

Van Dijk has missed three due to suspension and illness, and Diaz was absent for two matches for personal reasons following the kidnapping of his father in Colombia.

But it still comes as no surprise that Van Dijk and Diaz have played the most minutes of any Red so far this campaign, with 2,992 and 2,717 minutes respectively.

Moreover, no player has been in the squad more than Elliott, who has featured in all 46 so far.

With one injury after another, Klopp has been forced to push players a lot closer to the red zone than he will have liked, and yet the Reds are still in the hunt to collect three trophies this season.

It is a testament to the squad that Liverpool are where they are, as 21 players have missed games due to injury, combining for 285 games missed.

It is a tally that will, sadly, continue to grow with a number of long-term injuries, but here’s hoping Liverpool can stem the bleeding from now until May!