Liverpool fans were blindsided by the news that Xabi Alonso is expected to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, but then it was quickly time to weigh up the alternatives.

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim or Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi, that quickly became the topic of discussion among fans when the line dropped regarding the club moving on from Alonso.

The Spaniard was the frontrunner and a popular candidate among fans, who have been enthusiastically tracking his progress with Leverkusen this season.

But with Liverpool now expecting Alonso to remain loyal, they have to move on, and while there was disappointment that a reunion with the ex-Red is off the table, supporters also understood why:

Can't miss what you never had. You'd struggle to find a bigger Xabi Alonso fan than me. But fair play to him if he wants to stick with Leverkusen. — Jason Roberts (@JaseRoberts_) March 28, 2024

While it's disappointing as a fan – and assuming the story has no further to run – Xabi not leaving a club at the first serious signs of "bigger" club interest, is, frankly, to be lauded. It's not a never, and he could well be a better manager for it if the time ever comes. #lfc — David Phillips (@lovefutebol) March 28, 2024

When I had a look for Klopp successors last month, these were the gettable options who showed up as dominant in the data: Nagelsmann, Conceicao, Amorim, Xavi, Tuchel, Schmidt, Flick, Inzaghi, Gasperini, De Zerbi and Alonso. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) March 28, 2024

Been more and more noise this last few days suggesting he’d do another season at Leverkusen so this comes as no surprise tbh. https://t.co/68WXeIlWfv — Stephen Evans (@StephenEvans75) March 28, 2024

If you don’t think that Madrid have been in Xabi’s ear you’re fucking mad btw. He’ll stay another year at Leverkusen while Bayern transition under De Zerbi and then he’ll be off to manage Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchou, Vini, Endrick and Mbappe after back to back Bundesliga titles. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) March 28, 2024

I think the Xabi news today is a positive in a way. We have clarity over who’s available on March 28 not June 1 & we can move on quick. Luis Diaz agent being the same as Amorim maybe useful but has reported. 25M release clause. Maybe someone else as well. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) March 28, 2024

Staying at Leverkusen is the smartest thing for him to do unfortunately for us. I think it has to be Amorim now. Or get Inzaghi and sign him up to a premium Duolingo subscription. If it's De Zerbi I'll announce a time and place for the suicide pact. https://t.co/8LvIPlWSuk — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) March 28, 2024

Nagging feeling with Xabi from the off, esp given his character, was it’s too soon into his Leverkusen project to exit for a bigger gig. Easy with Bayern: the job likely to come again sharpish. Real still lie in wait. LFC was a rare shot. He’s staying true to himself and his work — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 28, 2024

So, it currently leaves Amorim and De Zerbi as the leading candidates, and there were plenty of arguments for and against both managers.

There’s a mystery over Amorim for some due to managing in Portugal, while De Zerbi is more of a known quantity thanks to plying his trade in the Premier League, which we’ll see more of on Sunday…

De Zerbi has admirers and critics – but not just for his football…

For the record I think De Zerbi is a promising manager, who lost his best two midfielders / players and is working under pretty difficult restrictions with the specific model at Brighton. That said it’s likely too big a step up, as it might well be for others we target. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) March 28, 2024

Filmed a show with @Knox_Harrington on De Zerbi last month. Still think he’s being massively overlooked. Brighton created the most shots in the Premier League last season. More than Man City over 38 games. That is outrageous. pic.twitter.com/pyJNDLpPVG — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) March 28, 2024

Feel like De Zerbi slander is a bit too much tbh. Lost MacA & Caicedo + has had around 148 injuries this szn. The football he was playing last szn was superior to 17/18 City. Only concerns are it's a heavy departure from our current football & also spiky hair when touching 50. — SamWebo (@lfcwxbb) March 29, 2024

I know it’s unpopular, but De Zerbi is my number one choice. He would excel at our club. — Kam Jannati (@kjannati) March 29, 2024

I'm not on board with De Zerbi at all. It feels like a complete departure of what we are right now – which is intensity and a swiss-army knife of solutions in a game – to a very formulaic style of play that us a lot more predictable. I have many concerns.#LFC — D Davidson (@BackseatLiverFC) March 29, 2024

been a huge de zerbi fan since he joined brighton, one of the reasons why i enjoy watching them, just doesn’t seem like a liverpool manager though, need someone with charisma etc — Vik (@LFCVik2) March 29, 2024

De Zerbi is such an intriguing option. If he was Liverpool manager I think he'd either do really well or be sacked within 18 months. Don't think there's an in-between with him. I'm not as dismissive of him as the majority seems to be. — Josh (@JoshCF_) March 29, 2024

Title race aside if there was ever a reason to beat Brighton 5-0 then the opportunity to stop Roberto De Zerbi becoming the next Liverpool manager has to be at the forefront of every player who takes to that pitch. https://t.co/N5usOaIVlP — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndo1987) March 28, 2024

i have never watched amorim’s sporting play a single game but i do not like de zerbi’s haircut so he is now my top choice by default — lesbian al gaib (@lauraw97_) March 28, 2024

There’s some unknowns with Amorim, but a lot more positivity…

All of this; the youth development, the tactical intelligence + versatility, the fundamentals shared with Klopp, and the consistent results make a stronger case than De Zerbi, who, albeit successful last year, has struggled with consistency and the same tactical versatility (5/5) — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) March 28, 2024

Liverpool more confident and at ease with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes in position to source the new manager. Stylistically (press metrics, directness, speed) + silverware against the odds makes Ruben Amorim a strong fit. Hughes is a Roberto De Zerbi fan – for good reason pic.twitter.com/7B2ztJ44fO — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 28, 2024

? Sporting CP have conceded the lowest expected goals in the Primeira Liga three times out of Ruben Amorim’s last four seasons at the club. He has built a very solid defensive structure. Likes to play a high line – similar to Jürgen Klopp. Although I don’t think his pressing… pic.twitter.com/25JA1BCylj — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) March 28, 2024

There are two big things Amorim has that will stand out for Liverpool: 1. Competed (and won) against 2 clubs with bigger financial resources 2. Superb record developing young players — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) March 29, 2024

Amorim values aerially dominant centre-backs btw pic.twitter.com/QvkfNZflPf — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) March 28, 2024

Jude Bellingham rejected us, and look how well that worked for Liverpool. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister proved to be sensational signings for us. Pure class. I hope it's the same for Rúben Amorim. He's certainly a winner and one of the best young managers around. — Dahir ??? (@dboetan7i) March 28, 2024

Jurgen Klopp is irreplaceable. That’s a fact. If we didn’t get our first choice then our second choice will have to do. Fortunately with Edwards & the team back I feel more confident about our second & third choices. Amorim is a fantastic young coach if it’s him. — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) March 28, 2024

Amorim intrigues me. Is he the data/analytical appointment? De Zerbi I'm wary of. Style of play mightnt suit us. Nagelsman..is he mature enough? Not sure. — Scouser_Les_LFC (@Scouser_Les_LFC) March 29, 2024

I'm not going to pretend to know enough about Amorim to comment. This is an opinion on De Zerbi. IMO, we shouldn't completely depart from the framework that Klopp helped build. I think that framework has helped the club to both be successful + recover in tough times.#LFC https://t.co/NJACJmmrpi — D Davidson (@BackseatLiverFC) March 29, 2024

