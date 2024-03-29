★ PREMIUM
Ruben Amorim or Roberto De Zerbi then? – Liverpool fans react to Alonso decision

Liverpool fans were blindsided by the news that Xabi Alonso is expected to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, but then it was quickly time to weigh up the alternatives.

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim or Brighton‘s Roberto De Zerbi, that quickly became the topic of discussion among fans when the line dropped regarding the club moving on from Alonso.

The Spaniard was the frontrunner and a popular candidate among fans, who have been enthusiastically tracking his progress with Leverkusen this season.

But with Liverpool now expecting Alonso to remain loyal, they have to move on, and while there was disappointment that a reunion with the ex-Red is off the table, supporters also understood why:

So, it currently leaves Amorim and De Zerbi as the leading candidates, and there were plenty of arguments for and against both managers.

There’s a mystery over Amorim for some due to managing in Portugal, while De Zerbi is more of a known quantity thanks to plying his trade in the Premier League, which we’ll see more of on Sunday…

 

De Zerbi has admirers and critics – but not just for his football…

 

There’s some unknowns with Amorim, but a lot more positivity…

