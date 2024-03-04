Sparta warm up for Liverpool visit with Prague derby stalemate

Liverpool return to European action this week, with Thursday’s opponents Sparta Prague taking on city-neighbours Slavia on Sunday night.

The Czech side went into Sunday’s Prague derby in top spot, four points ahead of their fierce rivals – and that’s the way it remained after a goalless draw between the two sides.

The most notable event was Sparta having wing-back Angelo Preciado sent off in the closing stages of the game.

The match arrived just five days after the two Prague sides had also met in a fiery contest in the Czech Cup – a game that saw Sparta run out 3-2 winners after extra time, again having a man sent off in the closing stages.

Brian Priske’s side are in solid form, winning their last four league games before Sunday’s derby. Their last defeat was in the Europa League last 16 first leg against Galatasaray.

They lost that game 3-2 in Istanbul but progressed after an incredible 4-1 home win in the second leg, scoring three times in the last 20 minutes, including a 96th-minute goal that put the tie to bed and progress 6-4 on aggregate.

Sparta’s dangerman and top scorer is Slovakian winger Lukas Haraslin, who has 14 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.