Stefan Bajcetic hasn’t played since a substitute appearance last September, but the talented Spanish youngster is finally nearing his return.

The 19-year-old has been missing for almost the whole season due to what has been described as severe ‘growing pains’.

After starting in the Europa League – at right-back – away to LASK in September, then a brief appearance vs. Leicester in the League Cup, Bajcetic has since been unable to feature.

The midfielder is now back in training, undergoing what Jurgen Klopp has described as his own ‘pre-season’ for the player.

“Stefan is pretty much now in his pre-season to make him physically ready,” explained Klopp last week.

“In the moment, if he feels something it’s not injuries but intensity.”

Liverpool have been extremely careful with the teenager’s return, as they were with Kaide Gordon similarly.

“He is a young lad, so we have to make sure that we don’t use him before he is really ready,” said Klopp.

“Because obviously what happened before was that the body was not 100 percent ready for the intensity professional football is asking for.

“He is in a much better place now, he had a long time – unfortunately – to improve that.

“That’s why we have to wait now a little bit, but he is in his pre-season and I think he will be part of team training after the international break.”

Klopp’s comments about being ready for the intensity of professional football are interesting, given that the player was thrown into the deep end, starting seven consecutive games in the middle of last season before succumbing to the inevitable injury that followed.

At the time, it was reported that Bajcetic had an adductor injury, which saw him miss the final 13 games of last season.

Now, the versatile Spaniard is closing in on a return, taking to Instagram to post a series of photos with the caption “patience will pay off.”

Stefan Bajcetic left a boy and is coming back a man. Amazing physical growth while out injured ? He’s going to dominate in that midfield role now ? pic.twitter.com/R6L03DSHtm — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 21, 2024

What is very clear from the images is that the player has certainly bulked up and had significant muscle development since last appearing for Liverpool.

It’s unlikely he will feature much this season, if at all, but pre-season under a new manager could be extremely interesting for a player who can play multiple roles.