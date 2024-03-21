Paul Glatzel made the bold decision to leave Liverpool after 17 years on the books in January, but it is now paying off with a key role at his new club.

After injuries blighted his chances of a first-team breakthrough under Jurgen Klopp, Glatzel found himself part of the U21s squad again going into this season.

The striker, who turned 23 in January, had signed a new one-year contract in the summer as he sought to find his fitness again in a stable environment.

Having done so, offers began to come in for a mid-season transfer, with League Two side Swindon Town clinching a deal.

Joining a squad that included Charlie Austin among their attacking ranks, there could have been doubts over whether Glatzel would take up a regular starting spot.

But he has been a key player for manager Gavin Gunning ever since arriving, featuring in all 12 games so far and starting 11, with three goals and three assists.

“If you look at Glatzel and the way he has performed since he has come in, anybody I speak to is saying “Glatzel this, Glatzel that’,” Gunning told the Swindon Advertiser earlier this month.

“He has been brilliant and he probably should have had five or six goals.”

The Scouser has done so while operating in a variety of positions – five starts on the right wing, three up front and three as a No. 10 – and with his minutes being managed.

That comes as Gunning looks to avoid the injury issues that plagued back-to-back loan spells at Tranmere and ended his chances at Liverpool.

“We have just got to be careful with him because I am playing him nearly all of the minutes since I came in, in every game he has been the one consistent player,” the manager continued.

“So, I took him off, I am not trying to hold onto him but because he will just run himself into the ground, he is such a good team player.

“Sometimes that can kill you as a player, as well, because you don’t know how to look after yourself.”

While Glatzel had hoped his future was as a starter for Liverpool, he is enjoying what many of his academy peers have not been afforded – a prominent role at a professional club.

And with many years ahead of him as he establishes himself at senior level, there is every chance Glatzel takes a step up before long.