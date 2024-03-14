A place in another European quarter-final is on the line, and Liverpool hold a four-goal advantage heading into the Anfield clash. Here’s how to watch on TV and stream live.

The Reds’ 5-1 in Prague last week leaves Jurgen Klopp‘s side in a commanding position for the second leg, but they will know better than to rest on their laurels.

This is the penultimate match before the first international break of the year and carrying momentum into Sunday is key, with Klopp set to name a strong yet rotated side.

Ninety minutes under the Anfield lights, up the Reds!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 8pm (GMT) – or 9pm in Prague, 4pm in New York, 1m in Los Angeles, 7am (Friday) in Sydney, midnight in Dubai and 11pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague is being shown live on Paramount+ in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague is being shown live on DAZN in Canada, which is available to live stream with DAZN here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sparta Prague and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of tonight’s action and the whole of the 2023/24 season with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.