One win in the last four across all competitions and now Liverpool, realistically, need to win all six of their remaining games for a title chance – but how can they do that?

Jurgen Klopp attempted an optimistic spin after Liverpool were knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, proclaiming his side was back to “winning ways” after their 1-0 victory.

Not a lie, but not exactly reflective of the Reds’ current form, which has seen the Reds lose twice, win one and draw one in their last four outings, keeping a clean sheet in just one.

Liverpool are currently two points behind Man City in the league and will need to be perfect in the last six if they are to capitalise on any misstep, which is far from guaranteed.

But if Klopp is to stand a chance of leading his side to six wins on the bounce, these are five things that must happen…

Finish off the chances!

Across the last four games, Liverpool have had 78 shots on goal with a return of a measly three goals – two of which were from the penalty spot.

Adding to that, the team have also missed 14 big chances in that time – it’s a staggering number at a time when the margins are so slim.

If you want to take a positive, at least the Reds are creating chances, but as we’ve seen, that stands for nothing if they are not converted.

Simply put, Klopp needs to help his forwards rediscover their ruthless streak and that starts by not trying to walk the ball into the back of the net like the Arsenal sides of old.

Keep it simple, take the shot when it’s there and, hopefully, confidence can build from there.

Keep it clean at the other end

The clean sheet at Atalanta was the first since the trip to Nottingham Forest at the start of March, a run which has only increased the pressure on the forwards to seize their chances.

We’ve gone into games knowing the other team are highly likely to score and immediately that means Liverpool need at least two, hardly conducive to taking the weight off every chance and shot on goal.

One feeds into the other, and if Liverpool can build from a position of strength at the back, it will feed through the rest of the side and help conserve energy, both psychically and mentally.

Alisson‘s return is timely in this pursuit.

Use the squad

Exhausted, fatigued and on their last legs, we’ve heard it all of late as Liverpool limp to the end of the season – the injuries have finally taken their toll.

However, Klopp has more options at his disposal and it is about time he used them.

Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott are two obvious candidates who can add impetus in the attacking phases, and it’s a surprise Jayden Danns has been cast aside in recent weeks.

Ryan Gravenberch doesn’t seem to have Klopp’s full trust, but you can only play players into the ground so much before we see the lapses and lack of tracking runs that have got us in this current predicament.

It’s one thing to have faith in a select group to turn it around, but Klopp’s strength this season has been using his bench and rotating, he can’t stop that now.

Be at home on the road

Four of Liverpool’s remaining six games are away from Anfield, with trips to Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Aston Villa still to come.

Three come in the space of seven days, and it is a run that will determine if there is anything left to fight for by the time we return to Anfield to face Tottenham on May 5.

Only Arsenal (33 points) and City (32) have a better away record in the league this season than Liverpool (29), and Klopp’s side have conceded the second-fewest goals on the road to date.

Liverpool are going to have to find home comforts where they can on the road, and starting on the right note at Fulham is pivotal.

Don’t forget how they’ve got here

It has been easy to be dragged into the negative emotions of throwing away a shot at the FA Cup and Europa League, but nothing can be done about that now.

Liverpool do, however, still have a shot at the Premier League title and it’s important the team and fans remember that they find themselves in this position for a reason and to make the most of it.

This team is capable of going on a run, and while it may feel incredibly unlikely right now, talent does not disappear overnight.

We have only six games left in the season, six ever with Klopp and one last push is all that is being asked of the squad. Over to you, Liverpool.