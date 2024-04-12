Liverpool splashed the cash on agent fees, manager target Ruben Amorim could be looking to bring Sporting players with him to Liverpool, and key fitness updates also emerged on Friday.

Top 4 for agents fees

Liverpool paid the fourth-most in agents fees in the Premier League from February 2023 to 2024, spending £31.5 million on agents/intermediary fees, as published by The FA.

Chelsea (£75.1m), Man City (£60.6m) and Man United (£34.1m) were the only clubs to spend more, with the Blues’ staggering figure accounting for almost a fifth of the total paid by the entire league (£409,592,929)!

The Reds’ money went towards their summer signings, contract renewals, academy scholarships and registrations.

The club’s figure is slightly less than last year’s when they spent the third-most of any club with £33.69 million.

5 things today: Peace talks & fitness updates

The club will meet representatives from their supporters’ board on Saturday for peace talks amid protests following ticket price increases – let’s hope they’re productive! (The Times)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his “surprise” at Curtis Jones‘ fatigue on Thursday – he’s looked off the pace and it’s somewhat understandable after 9 games out

Klopp has also revealed the medical staff’s decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota against Atalanta – how much will they feature on Sunday?

Liverpool fans are fed up with Joe Gomez being told to shoot – too bloody right, it has to stop!

Jamie Carragher will divide opinion on the “only consolation” for the Atalanta defeat – is he spot on or talking nonsense?

What we’re reading…

There were no banners on the Kop prior to the meeting with Atalanta in protest of the increase in ticket prices, a unified stance from supporters with FSG watching on.

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch explains why fans were right to protest and that the subdued evening showed, again, just how significant the supporters are in Liverpool’s on-field success.

Latest Liverpool FC News

Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to bring Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand and two others with him to Liverpool if he joins – a case of 1+1=2, but wouldn’t be a surprise (Jornal Noticias)

The official whose “significant human error” ruled out Luis Diaz’s goal at Tottenham will be back operating VAR for the first time in 6 months at the weekend – at least it’s not for us!

Liverpool are battling Man City and Chelsea for the signing of Sport Recife star Lima – the teenager would be one for the future! (Globo)

Other chat from elsewhere

Everton want to sign Liverpool flop Arthur this summer, which would be hilarious, quite frankly! (Tutto Juve)

Man City have agreed personal terms with West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta ahead of a summer move, could just be the same as last summer. This is not good news, he’s brilliant! (Santi Aouna)

Speaking of City, Pep Guardiola has claimed his squad is in “big, big trouble” with injuries – his usual mind games, then?

Video of the day and match of the night

Klopp was on press conference duty ahead of the Palace game – here’s everything he covered last night:

Match of the night is Plymouth vs. Leicester (8pm BST), it’s a huge game at both ends of the Championship.

The hosts are in 20th position and only two places above the relegation zone, while the Foxes can go three points clear at the top of the table with a win.