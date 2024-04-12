★ PREMIUM
TOULOUSE, FRANCE - Thursday, November 9, 2023: Liverpool's Joe Gomez walks off at half-time with his side losing 1-0 during the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 4 game between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC at the Stadium de Toulouse. Toulouse won 3-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans are fed up with Joe Gomez being told to shoot – "Stop this nonsense"  

Liverpool fans are fed up with Joe Gomez being told to shoot – “Stop this nonsense”

Joe Gomez has never scored a goal for club or country, but urged by the crowd, took the third-most shots of any Liverpool player in the 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

It has been a reality for his entire career, but it only seems to have been picked up on this season that Gomez has never scored a goal.

Rare is it now that the No. 2 features for Liverpool and a commentator won’t remark on the statistic, even though, by now, every viewer will already be aware of it.

The situation is worse within the stadium, though, with Gomez greeted with shouts of “shoot” from a large number of Liverpool supporters whenever he is anywhere near a position to do so.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, April 11, 2024: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and BC Atalanta at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

That continued on Thursday night, as Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Gomez woefully blasted high and wide with one effort which left his team-mates exasperated on the pitch and Jurgen Klopp bellowing at him from the touchline – and led to groans from the same fans who asked for the shot.

It all stems from the encouragement the right-back gets from those sections of the support, which has left many fans fed up.

Against Atalanta, only Darwin Nunez (four) and Mohamed Salah (three) had more shots on goal than Gomez (two), who also posted the lowest passing accuracy of any outfield player to start the game (79%).

Per FBref, the 26-year-old has the lowest shot accuracy of any Liverpool player to attempt 10 or more in all competitions this season, at a measly 8.6 percent.

Whether conscious or not, the constant goading from the fans appears to have impacted his judgment when within 40 yards of goal.

It is a frustrating situation that supporters are right to vent over – as while Gomez should not become a scapegoat, his habit of shooting when the shot isn’t on has become an issue.

