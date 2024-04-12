Joe Gomez has never scored a goal for club or country, but urged by the crowd, took the third-most shots of any Liverpool player in the 3-0 loss to Atalanta.

It has been a reality for his entire career, but it only seems to have been picked up on this season that Gomez has never scored a goal.

Rare is it now that the No. 2 features for Liverpool and a commentator won’t remark on the statistic, even though, by now, every viewer will already be aware of it.

The situation is worse within the stadium, though, with Gomez greeted with shouts of “shoot” from a large number of Liverpool supporters whenever he is anywhere near a position to do so.

That continued on Thursday night, as Liverpool fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Gomez woefully blasted high and wide with one effort which left his team-mates exasperated on the pitch and Jurgen Klopp bellowing at him from the touchline – and led to groans from the same fans who asked for the shot.

It all stems from the encouragement the right-back gets from those sections of the support, which has left many fans fed up.

To think there are fans screaming "SHOOT" when Gomez touches the ball. On a humiliating night for #LFC, these people are focused on Gomez scoring his first goal. God help me. — Greg_YNWA1 (@Greg_YNWA1) April 11, 2024

Crowd shouting shoot when Gomez gets the ball when we’re 2-0 down…stop this nonsense. — LFCDZN11 (@lfcdzn11) April 11, 2024

It’s absolutely baffling when you all shout at Gomez to shoot when we’re 2-0 down with 10 mins to play and then have the audacity to moan and groan when he misses for the millionth time this season. PLEASE STOP. — Meg (@itsmeg_statham) April 11, 2024

That was for every individual who shouted SHOOT at Joe Gomez and groaned when he passed to MOHAMED SALAH. Fucking idiots. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) April 11, 2024

That Gomez shoot thing went to his head. What was he doing tonight with those Lovern style whacks. Woeful. — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) April 11, 2024

Btw can we please fuck off saying shoot every time gomez gets the fucking ball his goal will come and it’s not like it’s gonna be a well remembered goal so just leave it — – (@snappedlfc) April 11, 2024

How about we find a compromise by not increasing ticket prices by 2% for season ticket holders and instead increasing it 200% for people who shout "SHOOT" when Gomez is 25 yards out — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) April 11, 2024

Crowd silent all night, but still shout shoot when Gomez has the ball 30 yards out. Nice one — GCIIMessi (PixelPrintDesign) (@GCIIMessi) April 11, 2024

Anyone still shouting shoot to Gomez needs dragging out the ground — BenB (@BenBLFC) April 11, 2024

Give the manager’s job to the fella who screamed “OH MY GOD. NEVER. SHOOT. AGAIN” at Joe Gomez. — Dan Sandison (@Dan_Sandison23) April 11, 2024

Against Atalanta, only Darwin Nunez (four) and Mohamed Salah (three) had more shots on goal than Gomez (two), who also posted the lowest passing accuracy of any outfield player to start the game (79%).

Per FBref, the 26-year-old has the lowest shot accuracy of any Liverpool player to attempt 10 or more in all competitions this season, at a measly 8.6 percent.

Whether conscious or not, the constant goading from the fans appears to have impacted his judgment when within 40 yards of goal.

It is a frustrating situation that supporters are right to vent over – as while Gomez should not become a scapegoat, his habit of shooting when the shot isn’t on has become an issue.