Liverpool had to dig deep in their 3-1 win over Sheffield United, with the media rightly focusing on a special Alexis Mac Allister moment and performance.

The Reds knew that victory would take them back to the Premier League summit on Thursday evening, and they eventually got the job done.

Darwin Nunez, Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo got the goals for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, as this incredible Premier League title race moves into its final eight games.

Here’s how the media reacted to Liverpool’s latest win – one that again took them top of the league.

Mac Allister’s goal was one of the moments of the season…

Richard Jolly of the Independent wondered how big the Argentine’s goal could be at the end of the season:

“Alexis Mac Allister has an assist to his name in a World Cup final. Should he add a Premier League medal to the most prized of all, Liverpool will have even more reasons to be grateful for his assistance. “When Sheffield United appeared intent on rendering this Liverpool’s worst result of the season at Anfield, Mac Allister ensured otherwise. In a game when the first two goals bounced in off various body parts, neither remotely deliberately, his was the sweetest of strikes. “The man Jurgen Klopp had tried to nickname ‘Gary’ was watched by his near-namesake. Twenty-three years ago, Liverpool secured a treble in part because of a catalytic impact in the run-in from Gary McAllister. “Now, as Liverpool look for another haul of three trophies, an Argentinian of Celtic descent has either scored, assisted or both in each of Liverpool’s last six games. His latest intervention was a goal worthy of the earlier McAllister, another midfielder of great technical quality.”

On X, Ian Doyle hailed Mac Allister’s influence, even when playing in a deeper midfielder role:

“He took a step backwards this evening. But it seems nothing can stop Alexis Mac Allister dragging LFC forward during the Premier League title run-in. “What a player.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph was another who lauded Liverpool’s brilliant No. 10:

“Whisper it for now, but Gary may no longer be the most celebrated McAllister to ever play for Liverpool. “Alexis Mac Allister has become the talisman of Jurgen Klopp’s title bid, his match-defining screamer against Sheffield United ensuring a fright night ended in celebration. “The Argentine almost had a superb double when he struck the crossbar with a free-kick shortly after the game-changer which ended Chris Wilder’s hopes of the wildest result of the season.”

We could find enough journalists waxing lyrical over Mac Allister and the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele was also in awe of him:

“If Liverpool’s first goal was a seismic slice of luck, bouncing in off the backside of Darwin Nunez, their second was a potential season award-winner from the man of the moment on Merseyside and player of the year candidate: Alexis Mac Allister. “Everything the Argentine touches turns to gold at the moment, with this the sixth straight game in which the World Cup winner has scored a goal or come up with a match-winning assist. “None of those previous moments were more of a clutch move than this, though.”

It wasn’t pretty from the Reds, but they got over the line once again…

Writing on X, David Lynch hailed Liverpool’s ability to dig deep time and time again:

“A far more difficult evening than Liverpool would have anticipated but, if you can’t play at your best, you just have to win. “And this team has made a real habit of doing that, which is why they’re top of the Premier League.”

Jamie Carragher touched upon the impact of Klopp’s substitutions, with Andy Robertson and Gakpo both impressive:

Once again this season the Liverpool subs make the difference, Klopp has utilised the 5 sub rule better than anyone. #LIVSHU — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 4, 2024

Andy Hunter of the Guardian focused on the Reds’ Mac Allister-inspired recovery: