After disappointment in the Premier League at Old Trafford, attention now briefly turns to Europe and the Europa League for Liverpool, with the visit of Atalanta this week.

The Italian side arrive for the first leg of the quarter-final on Thursday night, with the second leg a week later in Bergamo.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side aren’t exactly in great form, especially away from home, with one win in their last six away – and one win in their last seven league games.

Mind, the away win there was an impressive 3-0 against Napoli before the international break.

On Sunday, they were defeated by 13th-placed Cagliari, going down 2-1 despite taking the lead in the first half.

It was a late winner for Cagliari, in the 88th minute. The away side going ahead and then the home side winning is certainly something Liverpool are familiar with!

Atalanta qualified for the Europa League quarter-final by beating Sporting CP in the last 16, drawing 1-1 away from home against Ruben Amorim’s side then winning 2-1 in the home leg.

Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners (above), who has regularly been linked with a move to Liverpool, is arguably their key player and is their leading scorer with 13 goals this season.

Gianluca Scamacca, who spent a year at West Ham and is currently on loan, is their leading forward. He has 11 goals this season, including two in his last two games. Although, bizarrely, he has only completed 90 minutes once this season in 32 appearances.

Former Everton winger Ademola Lookman is a threat on the left, while another familiar name is former Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac.

Gasperini’s side are sixth in Serie A, eight points off a Champions League place and 29 points off league leaders Inter.

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Hateboer, de Roon, Ederson, Zappacosta; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Lookman.