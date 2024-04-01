Alexis Mac Allister stood out as Liverpool’s best player in their 2-1 win at home against Brighton, but he wasn’t alone in catching the eye.

The Reds picked up three more massive points in the Premier League title race on Sunday, coming from behind to beat the Seagulls.

Danny Welbeck put the visitors 1-0 up in just the second minute, but Luis Diaz equalised before half-time and Mohamed Salah scored the winner after the break.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The highest score of the afternoon went to Mac Allister (8.9), which will come as no surprise to anybody who watched the match.

The Argentine was a joy to watch all afternoon, spraying passes to Salah and eventually teeing him up for the winning goal.

Ian Doyle said that Mac Allister was “strong in the tackle and the press and used possession intelligently,” also calling his assist “superb.”

TIA’s Henry Jackson felt it was “another virtuoso showing” from the 25-year-old, who is arguably staking a claim for being Liverpool’s Player of the Year.

Luis Diaz (7.6) was in second place, as his good form continues, taking his goal well and never stopping running all day.

Tom Maston of GOAL thought that the Colombian put Joel Veltman “under all sorts of pressure with his direct dribbling,” on a day when he bagged his 12th goal of the season.

Liverpool’s third-best performer at Anfield was Conor Bradley (7.2), who recovered from an iffy start defensively to perform impressively.

The young right-back “caused chaos among the Brighton defence with direct runs,” according to Doyle, and FotMob noted that he created four chances and won five out of six tackles.

The lowest Reds rating went to Darwin Nunez (6.4), who was quiet by his normal standards, not affecting the game much.