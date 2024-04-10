★ PREMIUM
TOULOUSE, ENGLAND - Thursday, November 9, 2023: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Europa League Group E match-day 4 game between Toulouse FC and Liverpool FC at the Stadium de Toulouse. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Ben Doak provides latest positive injury update after 4-month absence

Tuesday proved a very positive day on the injury front for Liverpool, with four players returning to full training and Ben Doak making another step in his recovery.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t had the best luck with injury news throughout the season, but he received an almighty boost on Tuesday with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota back with the squad.

Stefan Bajcetic is also involved with the first team once more after a spell with the under-21s, and Doak is back running after a lengthy spell out with a knee injury.

The 18-year-old posted an image of himself running on the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday with the caption, “almost” as he eyes a return.

Doak has been sidelined since December after undergoing knee surgery to fix a tear in his meniscus, bringing to a halt a bright first half of the season that returned five senior appearances.

The young Scot was targeting an April return earlier this year, but further first-team appearances look unlikely, and a chance with the U21s may be beyond him as their final game is on April 28.

The U18s may offer an avenue to game time, though, as they travel to Derby on May 11.

It is positive progress nevertheless for Doak, who has had to sit on the sidelines for close to four months after sustaining his injury in the U21s’ fixture against Chelsea in mid-December.

There were hopes Doak could push his way into the Scotland squad for this summer’s Euros but his time on the sidelines may have robbed him of the opportunity to lineup with team-mate Andy Robertson.

