Jurgen Klopp makes three changes to the side that started against Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Cody Gakpo among those coming into the side against Atalanta.

The Reds are in Bergamo, Italy, seeking to overturn a dire 3-0 defeat in the first leg against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

Alisson makes his first start in this competition since October, when Caoimhin Kelleher was sidelined due to injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first start February 2, joining Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in defence.

Dominik Szoboszlai returns in midfield, having been on the bench for the last two games. He joins Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Up front, Mo Salah is joined by Gakpo and Luis Diaz, with Darwin Nunez dropped to the bench.

From the side that started against Palace, Conor Bradley (injured), Wataru Endo and Nunez are the three to drop out the side, replaced by Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Gakpo.

It means there’s a strong bench to call on, with Nunez, Diogo Jota and Jayden Danns the forward options.

With just three wins in their last eight games in all competitions, Klopp’s side need a vastly improved team performance to progress to the semi final stage.

Kick off in Italy is 8pm BST.

Liverpool lineup vs. Atalanta: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Nunez, Jota, Danns