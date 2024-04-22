Everton could be without two of their three centre-forward options against Liverpool, after two injuries at the weekend including a sickening clash of heads.

Sunday saw both Liverpool and Everton take vital wins at either end of the Premier League table, three days before they meet at Goodison Park.

For Wednesday’s hosts, the weekend brought a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest which steered Sean Dyche’s side five points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand.

It may have come at a cost, though, with both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto forced off with injuries.

Beto had replaced Calvert-Lewin after 67 minutes, but was then replaced in stoppage time after suffering a nasty head injury in a collision with Morgan Gibbs-White.

The Portuguese striker appeared to be knocked out before he hit the ground, with extensive medical treatment required before he was stretchered off.

At this stage, it seems unlikely that Beto will be available against Liverpool, though Dyche revealed after the game that he was conscious and speaking coherently.

Concussion protocol would force Beto’s absence, but it is yet to be determined whether the 26-year-old suffered one.

The striker he took over from, Calvert-Lewin, was brought off due to a knock, with Dyche telling journalists after the game that he “had to be a little bit cautious” but was “hopeful” it was not a lasting issue.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled for availability in recent seasons, but despite suffering four different injuries so far this term he has only missed six games.

If both Beto and Calvert-Lewin are absent, Dyche could gamble with 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti starting against Liverpool.

Arnaut Danjuma is another option up front, though the Dutchman has not featured in any of the last 11 league games.

Everton will certainly be without right-back Nathan Patterson, whose season is over after thigh surgery, while Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli and Lewis Dobbin are also out.

Both Dyche and Jurgen Klopp will provide an update on the fitness of their squads during pre-match press conferences on Tuesday.

Possible Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye; Harrison, Doucoure, McNeil; Chermiti