The FA have confirmed that FA Cup replays have been scrapped from next season onwards, with the decision made in line with the Premier League.

Replays have formed a significant part of the competition’s history, but they have been abolished as part of a new agreement between the FA and the Premier League.

The FA had already scrapped replays from the fifth round onward, but they have now been scrapped as soon as the first round proper “in light of changes to the calendar driven by the expanded UEFA competitions.”

The agreement stands for a minimum of six years, and further changes to the competition will see every round played on weekends.

Moreover, the final will now take place on the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, on a Saturday, and no league games will be played on the same day or the night before the final.

No replays from first round proper onwards

All rounds played on weekends

Final to take place on penultimate Premier League weekend

No league games on same day as final

FA chief executive, Mark Bullingham said of the news: “This new agreement between the FA and the Premier League strengthens the Emirates FA Cup and gives this very special tournament exclusive weekends in an increasingly busy calendar.

“The new schedule ensures the magic of the Cup is protected and enhanced, while working for the whole of the English game. The longer summer period also allows a much-needed player break before the start of the next season.

“We have also agreed new funding for the grassroots game, disability football and the women’s and girls’ game. All football begins at the grassroots, and this is recognised by the Premier League with very welcome additional financial support.”

With concerns over funding for the football pyramid in light of this decision, the Premier League will provide an addition £33 million for grassroots football on top of their existing £100 million commitment.

Liverpool’s FA Cup replay history

The Reds have contested 96 FA Cup replays throughout their history, and have failed to progress just 25 times dating back to 1895.

Incredibly, you previously could have several replays in succession if they each ended in a draw, and in 1980 Liverpool required three semi-final replays against Arsenal.

Ultimately, the Gunners prevailed with a 1-0 win in the third match to progress to the final on that occasion.

Moreover, four of Liverpool’s eight FA Cup final triumphs (1965, 1974, 1986, 1992) required a replay in at least one of the rounds prior to the final.