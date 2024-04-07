Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho now has four goals in his last four games for Hull – and seven since joining in January – after a brace against Cardiff on Saturday.

Carvalho suffered in a difficult first half of the campaign at RB Leipzig, but has found his mojo again after a mid-season switch to Hull.

Given the keys to the KC by manager Liam Rosenior, the 21-year-old is playing with a renewed vigour and it is showing with his efforts in front of goal.

His regular role for Hull is as a centre-forward, with seven goals in eight appearances as the central striker and goalless in six other outings further back in midfield.

Saturday saw Carvalho net his sixth and seventh for the Tigers, doing so in a 3-1 victory over Nat Phillips‘ Cardiff to maintain hopes of a late push for the playoffs.

Hull were dominant throughout the early stages and eventually broke the deadlock through a well-taken volley from Carvalho, who thumped home from inside the box after a corner was headed away.

He then made it 2-0 after a ghosting run into the area, finishing expertly with his right foot on the cusp of half-time.

Karlan Grant grabbed one back for Cardiff soon after the break, but Jaden Philogene made sure of the victory on the hour mark as Hull moved to within six points of the playoff places with six games left to play.

For Carvalho, his brace made it four goals in his last four, six in his last eight and three in a week, having also netted from a Tyler Morton assist in a 3-1 loss to Leeds on Monday.

The versatile Portuguese is clearly enjoying himself at Hull, having only clocked 360 minutes on the pitch in 15 games for RB Leipzig.

His form in the Championship will not have gone unnoticed at Liverpool, and with Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the season, it could represent a clean slate for Carvalho.

With countryman Ruben Amorim now the favourite to take over as manager, too, there is a convincing case for Carvalho to return to Anfield next season.