Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a strong contender to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

The 45-year-old features highly on the Reds’ shortlist, though This Is Anfield understands any appointment is far from a foregone conclusion.

That is because of interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich, who will also be seeking new head coaches this summer.

However, Liverpool believe Slot fills the criteria set during the process to identify a manager to take on the task of replacing Klopp.

The Dutchman has succeeded on a modest budget at Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup during his time in charge, as well as reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Those achievements had led to interest from Tottenham, whose advances were rejected last summer before they ultimately turned to Ange Postecoglou.

Chelsea had also previously considered Slot as a potential managerial appointment.

High-intensity attacking football

Slot’s playing career was spent entirely in the Netherlands and largely with PEC Zwolle and NEC Breda, while he moved into management with AZ Alkmaar in 2019.

After a season-and-a-half in charge, he left to make the switch to Feyenoord, who he led to the Eredivisie title in his second campaign in 2022/23.

Feyenoord are yet to finish out of the top three under Slot, and this season are challenging PSV Eindhoven for top spot having already lifted the KNVB Cup at the weekend.

A relatively young manager, Slot typically employs a 4-2-3-1 formation which is built on a high-intensity style, while his man-management skills have been widely praised.