The first genuine photo of Liverpool’s new third shirt for the 2024/25 has leaked online, featuring a vertical Nike Swoosh that will prove divisive among fans.

As the end of the campaign nears, so too does the release of Liverpool’s kits for the next one.

While the third kit will be last to officially hit the shelves behind an eye-catching red home kit and a dark blue away kit, the final details are already signed off.

It appears as though early releases have already made it out, too, with kit enthusiast @KB2X among those to share the first photo of the real third shirt.

The information has since been corroborated by Footy Headlines.

A white shirt featuring an all-over design in light grey, the third strip features red-and-yellow detailing for the collar, cuffs and LFC badge.

The same colours are used for the trademark Nike Swoosh, which unlike the home and away shirts will be vertical, rather than horizontal as usual.

Though it will certainly make the design stand out – also featuring on the third kits of other Nike clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan – it may not appeal to every supporter.

Logos for Liverpool’s Standard Chartered and Expedia sponsors will be in black.

It is far from the first time Liverpool will wear white, of course, with the colour being used for the club’s away strips in six of the last 10 seasons and many times previously.

The last time it was used for a third kit was in 2011/12 under Adidas, though that controversially involved light blue and black detailing.

This latest design could perhaps best be traced back to the 1985/86 away shirt worn by the side that won the First Division and FA Cup double under Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool’s new Nike third kit is expected to be released in August.