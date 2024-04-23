Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is not under consideration to be the next Liverpool manager.

It had been reported on Tuesday that the former Portsmouth and Middlesbrough midfielder had been interviewed by the Reds as part of their search for a successor to Jurgen Klopp.

However, This Is Anfield understands that those suggestions are wide of the mark and that O’Neil won’t be in the running.

The 40-year-old has ties to both FSG CEO of Football Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s new Sporting Director Richard Hughes after all three met at Portsmouth.

But having managed at Premier League level for just two seasons, O’Neil always looked an unlikely candidate for the Anfield job.

He was, in fact, dismissed from his role at Bournemouth just over a year ago by Hughes, who was then technical director at the south-coast club.

The Cherries opted to go down a different route in appointing Andoni Iraola, and the Spaniard has subsequently enjoyed an impressive debut campaign.

O’Neil has since continued to bolster his reputation at Wolves, but remains in the early stages of his managerial career.

Who is in the running?

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has emerged as the frontrunner according to the bookmakers at least, while other names still considered on the table include Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Motta.