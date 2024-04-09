Liverpool have been boosted by the return of four players during Tuesday’s training session, while Ruben Amorim could be a step closer to becoming the Reds’ next manager.

Liverpool 4 back in training

Jurgen Klopp has been hit by so many injuries to key players this season, but things are finally starting to look healthy again.

On Tuesday, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota were all back in full training with their teammates, with Stefan Bajcetic also involved.

It remains to be seen if any can be involved in the upcoming clashes with Atalanta and Crystal Palace, but it is still a major boost.

This means that Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak are the only absent players now – finally, some better luck in the fitness department!

Liverpool squad pictured in Tuesday’s training

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo*, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Danns, Koumas, Gordon

* Pictured indoors

4 other things: Amorim “agreement” & Palace ref

Reports in Portugal claim Ruben Amorim has a “verbal agreement” in place with Liverpool, but senior Anfield figures have told TIA this is wide of the mark

Chris Kavanagh will referee Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace – Jurgen Klopp is not a big admirer, but is he really a fan of any ref?

Liverpool have announced a third pre-season friendly for their tour of the US this summer – it’s now three games in as many cities!

Reds fans will be allocated just 12,000 tickets for the Europa League final if they get there – it’s fair to say that supporters have reacted angrily to the news!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger will leave this summer, as could head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer. The Klopp era really is coming to an end! (The Athletic)

Reds youngster Calum Scanlon has signed a new contract at Anfield – what a special day for the teenager, who has made two appearances this season

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has opened up about his cocaine addiction – big respect to him for being so honest (Ben Heath Podcast)

Other chat from elsewhere

Man United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will allow Raphael Varane to leave on a free transfer this summer – he’s been an expensive, injury-prone flop! (Football Insider)

Security has been raised ahead of tonight’s Champions League ties after a threat from a media outlet linked to the Islamic State group (BBC Sport)

UEFA are considering increasing squad size’s for this summer’s Euros to 26 players – this could boost Curtis Jones‘ hopes of a place with England (UEFA)

Video of the day & match of the night

Amorim looks likely to become Liverpool’s new manager this summer and supporters will be relieved to hear that he speaks good English!

Here’s a clip of him answering questions from English-speaking journalists after Sporting CP’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham back in 2022:

Matches of the night are Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs. Man City – take your pick!

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals are in Champions League quarter-final first-leg action, with both games getting underway at 8pm (BST) – they’ll meet in the semi-final if both progress, the best result for the Reds?