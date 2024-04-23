Jose Mourinho’s presence at Craven Cottage the day before Liverpool’s manager search blew wide open has led to supporters considering the most unlikely turn.

Sunday saw Liverpool secure a 3-1 victory over Fulham to maintain their title hopes, with ex-Chelsea and Man United manager Mourinho in the stands.

His attendance is at yet unexplained, but with Ruben Amorim all but ruled out as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor on Monday, it has certainly led to intrigue.

For some, it would resemble the worst possible decision for the club; for others, it would provide box-office cover until more viable candidates emerge.

Whether he would genuinely be considered is unclear, with Liverpool’s checklist focused on young managers who employ attacking football and are comfortable promoting from within.

From Mourinho’s point of view, according to the Telegraph‘s Sam Wallace, there is an acknowledgment that he is not among their reported candidates.

Wallace explains that his previous connections with Man United “would likely rule him out” and that Mourinho “notes that the current shortlist does not feature his name.”

“It is not like I am 61 and I want to stop at 65. No way at all,” Mourinho said. “There is still a long career to go.”

He added: “My dream job description – because sometimes you have a job title and another thing is the job description – is ‘head coach’.

“That’s my dream. To be the coach. To be the guy who works with the team, focus on developing players, preparing matches.”

Liverpool are believed to be advertising a ‘head coach’ role, rather than that of the all-encompassing manager, with a shift in power off the field to those in the boardroom.

“What could really make a difference is how much the club wants me, how much the club needs a person and a coach of my profile,” Mourinho continued.

“And how much feeling, empathy I could feel with the structure.”

Consider it unlikely, and almost certainly an unpopular choice, but it is notable that odds have dropped significantly on Mourinho as next Liverpool manager.

He is fourth-favourite among bookmakers, behind only Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi and Arne Slot.