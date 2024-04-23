A new favourite has emerged as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor following the Ruben Amorim news, and he just led his side to a trophy over the weekend – his second for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has been thrust into the spotlight in the aftermath of the news that Sporting’s Amorim is now considered “unlikely” to be offered the Liverpool job.

He is the latest to have a line drawn through his name, joining Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann – who ruled themselves out – leaving plenty of mystery around who will make the move to Anfield.

Links to Slot have grown over the last week and, according to bookmakers, he is now favourite to take the Liverpool job, with odds as low as 3/1.

The fresh focus on the 45-year-old, who rejected Tottenham last summer, comes days after he lifted his second piece of silverware with Feyenoord, winning the KNVB Cup.

Igor Paixao scored the only goal of the game as Feyenoord edged past NEC Nijmegen in the final, despite playing the final 18 minutes with 10 men after a red was shown to Yankuba Minteh, a Newcastle loanee.

2 trophies in 2 seasons

Slot is will be an unknown entity for the majority of Liverpool fans, having spent his entire playing and managerial career in the Netherlands.

He joined Feyenoord ahead of the 2021/22 season, leading the club to the Europa Conference League final that campaign before lifting the Eredivisie title in only his second season in charge in 2022/23.

He eclipsed PSV and Ajax by seven and 13 points respectively in his title-winning campaign, and currently his team are nine points behind leader PSV with four games to go – he readily uses a 4-3-3 system.

Sunday, however, brought Slot his second piece of silverware in two seasons, clinching the club’s first KNVB Cup since 2017/18.

It is another tick in the box for Slot, who only last year stated that his “next step will not be a club in Holland.”

He explained: “If that is my next step, then I’ve failed completely. The normal next step will be to go abroad, and I’ve always said the best league in the world is the Premier League.”