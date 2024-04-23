Liverpool manager candidate Ruben Amorim flew to the UK for talks with a Premier League club on Monday, amid claims a move to Anfield was unlikely.

Until Monday afternoon, Amorim was widely considered most likely to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

But a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein described a deal as “unlikely,” with the Reds believed to now be considering other targets.

Instead, Amorim has attracted interest from West Ham, and around the time the news broke in Liverpool, the 39-year-old was on his way to England.

CNN Portugal reports that after holding training with Sporting CP in the morning, he boarded a private jet to London for discussions with the Hammers.

Per A Bola, West Ham‘s offer was “considerably higher” than any discussed with Liverpool, while unlike the job at Anfield, he would be given “the freedom to design a squad to his liking.”

? Rúben Amorim já chegou a Lisboa, após alegadamente ter se reunido com os responsáveis do West Ham. O técnico leonino remeteu-se ao silêncio, tendo apenas dito “Até sábado”, que é quando terá a conferência de imprensa. pic.twitter.com/Tp5ie5Wxsn — Sporting CP Adeptos (@Sporting_CPAdep) April 23, 2024

It is explained that interest from east London emerged around the same time as overtures from Merseyside, but seemingly in contrast to the Reds, West Ham are “betting all their chips” on Amorim.

Amorim landed back in Portugal in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with O Jogo reporting that he simply told journalists “see you Saturday.”

The smiling Sporting manager was unsurprisingly tight-lipped when it came to talks with West Ham and any developments over his future.

Sporting play Porto in one of the most high-profile clashes in Portuguese football on Sunday, with Amorim’s side now two wins away from the title.

That their coach is publicly flying for talks with other clubs in the buildup to such a fixture may be seen as a red flag for Liverpool, whose search for a new manager is led by CEO of football Michael Edwards.

Negotiations will always take place with prospective managers while work is ongoing at their current clubs, though they are typically held by representatives.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim is completely off the table for Liverpool at this stage, though Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has emerged as a new favourite for the job.