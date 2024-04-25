Liverpool’s abject display in their 2-0 defeat away to Everton was rightly slaughtered by the media, as the Reds’ season fizzles out.

Jurgen Klopp‘s reign is ending in a whimper and it’s painful to watch.

Liverpool were deservedly beaten at Everton on Wednesday night, as the Reds produced a tired, sloppy showing, losing their first away Merseyside derby since 2010.

Here’s how the media reacted to this latest defeat.

Liverpool were unbelievably poor and rightly criticised…

The Independent‘s Richard Jolly said this was Klopp’s worst derby as Liverpool manager:

“So now Jurgen Klopp has another reason why he will not to miss the Merseyside derby. His last trip to Goodison Park was his worst. “On a night when Everton had multiple reasons to celebrate, they saw off Klopp with the result that all but secures them a 71st consecutive season of top-flight football and may in effect finish off Liverpool’s title challenge. “‘You lost the league at Goodison Park,’ chorused the Evertonians. Klopp has caused them untold pain over the last eight years. “Finally, he was given a taste of how painful Merseyside derbies can be for the losers.”

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph felt exactly the same way:

“And then there were two. “The title dream is over for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, their fading hopes dismantled as neighbours Everton inflicted what is arguably the most deflating league result of the German’s nine year reign. “When it comes to Merseyside derbies in the Klopp era, Liverpool left the worst until last. Klopp’s goodbye will not be romantic.”

David Lynch took to Twitter to focus on a “sorry end” to Klopp’s reign:

“Liverpool’s title challenge ended by their local rivals and they can’t say they deserved anything more. Bullied from minute one by hungrier opponents and so lacking in nerve and quality whenever they created chances. “It’s been a sorry end to Jurgen Klopp‘s final season.”

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Jamie Carragher didn’t hold back in his criticism of his former club:

"That's not acceptable at this level" ?@carra23 has a lot to say after Liverpool's performance tonight ? pic.twitter.com/JfjWp9nVr2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2024

Some players have tailed off alarmingly this season…

Alex Richards of the Mirror focused on an awful night for Mohamed Salah:

“Klopp brought Mohamed Salah back into his attack, but the Egyptian hasn’t been in the best form recently and that continued here. “Klopp stated after the second leg in Bergamo that he was ‘not concerned’ by Salah’s recent form. That’s despite only one goal from open play in his last seven games and a number of games where he just hasn’t quite looked like himself. “He had chances here and had more shots in the game than anyone else on the field. However, too often they were scuffed, or wayward, and he couldn’t produce the kind of clinical moment which has been a regular feature during his record-breaking time at Anfield. “For him, perhaps more than any other, a very disappointing night.”

Writing in his post-match ratings for the Echo, Ian Doyle wasn’t impressed with Ibrahima Konate:

“Nightmare first half for the Frenchman, who was bullied by Calvert-Lewin and got in the way to set up Everton opener. “Instantly gave ball away at start of second half.”

Meanwhile, This Is Anfield’s Matt Ladson has seen enough from Darwin Nunez at this point:

“Darwin Nunez will never be the answer for Liverpool. “Two years is enough to judge, get him gone this summer.”

It’s fair to say that Liverpool’s race is run…

Richards certainly think that’s the case:

“Jurgen Klopp had never lost a Merseyside derby in the Premier League. He has now. “And with his unbeaten record at Goodison, a second Premier League title has likely gone too.”

Phil McNulty of BBC Sport didn’t completely write Liverpool off, but admits it’s almost done: