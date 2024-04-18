★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
BERGAMO, ITALY - Thursday, April 18, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk leads his side out before the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between BC Atalanta and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Atalanta vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge Europa League decider!

Liverpool are away at Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, hoping to overturn their 3-0 defeat in the first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Stadio di Bergamo is 8pm (UK), the referee is Francois Letexier.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Miranchuk

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Nunez, Jota, Danns

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024