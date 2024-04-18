Liverpool are away at Atalanta in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, hoping to overturn their 3-0 defeat in the first leg. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Stadio di Bergamo is 8pm (UK), the referee is Francois Letexier.

Teams

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Scamacca, Miranchuk

Subs: Carnesecchi, Rossi, Toloi, Holm, Pasalic, Toure, Lookman, De Ketelaere, Bakker, Adopo, Hateboer, Bonfanti

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Nunez, Jota, Danns

