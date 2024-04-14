Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a vital game as the race for the Premier League title edges closer to conclusion. Follow with us LIVE!

Kickoff is at 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Ward, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard

