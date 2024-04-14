★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 14, 2024: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is challenged by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister (L) and Ibrahima Konaté (R) during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace – As it happened

Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool host Crystal Palace in a vital game as the race for the Premier League title edges closer to conclusion. Follow with us LIVE!

Kickoff is at 2pm (UK), the referee is Chris Kavanagh.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Gakpo

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Tomkins, Ward, Riedewald, Ozoh, Ahamada, Schlupp, Ayew, Edouard

Our coverage updates automatically below:

