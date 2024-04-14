Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace: Is that the title challenge over?

Liverpool saw their title hopes take a major hit with another shocking display at Anfield, losing 1-0 to Crystal Palace despite creating a flurry of chances.

Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Premier League (32), Anfield

April 14, 2024

Goals

Eze 14′

For all the talk of a quick response, the memes became reality early on at Anfield, with Eberechi Eze capping a dominant start for Crystal Palace with a low finish for 1-0.

It was almost 2-0 minutes minutes later, with Virgil van Dijk slipping to allow Jean-Philippe Mateta through and, after dinking Alisson, it was only a stunning goal-line clearance from Andy Robertson that denied a goal.

At the other end, a scramble in the penalty area following a corner led to Wataru Endo striking the bar, before Luis Diaz was denied by Dean Henderson after an acrobatic effort to connect with Robertson’s cross.

The half seemed to breeze by without any real semblance of control for Liverpool, with Palace the most impressive side particularly with their speed on the break.

Endo and Ibrahima Konate were among those to noticeably struggle as gaps continued to show, with Jurgen Klopp left to consider changes.

HT: Liverpool 1-0 Crystal Palace

It was Endo who made way, with Dominik Szoboszlai on and Alexis Mac Allister dropping to the No. 6, while an injury to Conor Bradley forced the introduction of Trent Alexander-Arnold minutes after the restart.

That reunited, bar Diogo Jota, arguably Liverpool’s best XI on paper, with just over 40 minutes to effectively save their season.

A point-blank save from Henderson kept out Darwin Nunez from another corner, which was their best avenue for an equaliser, but Klopp clearly felt the Uruguayan was not the man to do it – bringing him off for the third game in a row.

Another block, this time from Nathaniel Clyne, denied Nunez’s replacement Jota, while a stunning save from Alisson thwarted Mateta, then Curtis Jones wasted a one-on-one as the chances kept coming.

Even with an extra seven minutes of stoppage time, Liverpool were not able to make it count, with a defeat seeing their title hopes fading fast.

TIA Man of the Match: Andy Robertson

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley (Alexander-Arnold 48′), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo (Szoboszlai 46′), Mac Allister, Jones (Elliott 82′); Salah, Diaz (Jota 66′), Nunez (Gakpo 66′)

Subs not used: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Gravenberch

Crystal Palace: Henderson; Clyne (Ward 77′), Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes (Riedewald 77′), Mitchell; Olise (Ayew 68′), Eze (Schlupp 77′), Mateta

Subs not used: Matthews, Tomkins, Ozoh, Ahamada, Edouard

Next match: Atalanta (A) – Europa League Quarter-Final – Thursday, April 18, 8pm (BST)