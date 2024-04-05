Though Liverpool came away unscathed with no new injuries from their 3-1 win over Sheffield United, Ibrahima Konate somehow escaped a shocking challenge.

The Reds had already taken a blow on Thursday night as Conor Bradley‘s own goal levelled the scores at Anfield, when it looked like Konate would be forced off the pitch.

After a tussle with forward William Osula in the penalty area, Konate won the ball and Bradley was able to bring it away.

But in the immediate aftermath, Osula appeared to launch himself into a nasty challenge on the Frenchman which saw him wrap his legs around the centre-back’s knee.

Referee Stuart Attwell waved away the incident, seemingly to rule out a penalty, but there was no focus on Osula’s challenge on Konate.

The game went on as Liverpool put together an attack, before Attwell stopped play with Konate on the floor in agony and requiring treatment.

Surprisingly, he was able to play on for the rest of the game, but despite there having been a delay of over two minutes, there was no intervention from VAR Chris Kavanagh.

That left supporters baffled, given the severity of Osula’s challenge and the clear intent behind it, with there no ball to be won.

Shocking that challenge from Will Osula on Ibrahima Konate wasn't called back by VAR. As bad as Jordan Pickford's on Virgil van Dijk without even the excuse of 'going for the ball'. Surprised Konate escaped injury, though I still wouldn't rule one out. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) April 5, 2024

How this wasn’t even checked for a red card for Osula is a disgrace Genuinely could have snapped Konate’s leg Disgusting player, incompetent referee’s pic.twitter.com/t0TnFZUtxl — MrBDK (@MrBDK_YT) April 4, 2024

Find it very odd that Konate challenge was played only once. That was a horrific tackle and should have gone to VAR but it’s Liverpool so ????? — Michael (@MikeMongie) April 4, 2024

That's a shocking challenge on Konaté? I can't believe VAR isn't looking at that… — Luffy ?????????? (@StrawHatShonen) April 4, 2024

Can someone explain to me why Osula’s tackle on Konate was not reviewed!? pic.twitter.com/tHRid9Q2oz — Matthew Scarborough (@MatthewScarb) April 4, 2024

How's Osula gotten away with scissor tackling Konate when there's no ball around ??? refereeing in this country is hilarious — taahir (@tma98x) April 4, 2024

Osula deliberately tried to do Konaté here. Thank god Ibou came out of it unscathed but that's an ACL injury another day. Nasty footballer and utterly bizarre refereeing. As expected. https://t.co/pOKG4yWRE4 — MU??Z (@bigfanofLFC) April 5, 2024

Has that Osula incident not even gone to VAR? He’s gone in knee height with two feet whilst trying to dive — unbrencedented times (@brendanarthur_h) April 4, 2024

Not sure what Osula was doing there Broken Konate in half. Hasn’t even gone to VAR. — Jonesy (@craigyjones1983) April 4, 2024

I mean…that is a WILD challenge on Konate. Why is that not being checked? Osula was looking like Bruce Lee there. What sort of challenge was that??? — EiF (@EiFSoccer) April 4, 2024

There should perhaps be no surprise at this point that these incidents are waved away by officials, who seem more wrapped up in laws and red tape than they are the game played in front of them.

But the genuine risk of injury to Konate should have come into consideration, if not by referee Attwell then certainly Kavanagh in the VAR booth.

In his post-match press conference Jurgen Klopp explained that “nobody got injured as far as I know,” but fingers remain crossed there are no latent effects for his No. 5.