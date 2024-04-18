Liverpool may have a mountain to climb against Atalanta, but on the plus side, their injury situation is looking a lot better.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men suffered a dispiriting 1-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, damaging their Premier League title hopes significantly.

Attention now turns to Liverpool’s trip to Atalanta on Thursday as they look to produce a memorable Europa League comeback.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 at Anfield last week, in what was arguably their worst result of the season, and a huge performance is needed to reach the semi-finals.

Here’s who is fit and who is unavailable against Atalanta:

As the above shows, the list of injured players is far shorter than it has been for much of the season, but a new setback has still emerged.

Conor Bradley will miss around three weeks of action after limping out of the Palace match with an ankle injury.

Thankfully, Trent Alexander-Arnold is now back in action, making up for the loss of the Northern Irishman, but it is still far from ideal for Klopp.

But it has at least been encouraging to see the likes of Alisson, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota back in the fold in the last few games, as Liverpool’s injury woes ease.

Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak are still out, and that doesn’t look like changing between now and the end of the season.

Stefan Bajcetic, meanwhile, trained with the team on Wednesday but was left on Merseyside as Liverpool’s 24-man squad travelled to Italy.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Atalanta

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns