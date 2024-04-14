There appear to be no fresh injury problems for Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace, as Jurgen Klopp tackles a selection headache.

The Reds suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta on Thursday evening, leaving their Europa League hopes hanging by a thread.

It has been a bad week for Klopp’s men, following dropped league points at Man United, and failure to beat Palace on Sunday would feel disastrous.

On the plus side for Liverpool, they seem to have come through the Atalanta game unscathed in terms of injuries, meaning they have a strong squad to choose from.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Palace:

While Stefan Bajcetic played for Liverpool U21s on Friday night and is therefore unlikely to be involved, Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota could all be in contention against Palace.

Alexander-Arnold and Jota were on the bench for the Atalanta game, with the latter coming on in the second half – though Klopp admitted there was “no chance” his vice-captain could play.

Meanwhile, Alisson did not make the squad in midweek, but has returned to full training and could be included.

Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak all remain long-term absentees and it would be a surprise if we saw any of them in the last month of the season.

They are the only players unavailable at the moment, however, and Klopp now has to decide what changes to make from midweek.

Klopp has spoken about Curtis Jones suffering from fatigue since returning from injury, so it would be a surprise to see him start.

Like Bajcetic, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas both played in the U21s’ 3-0 win at Man United, so are unlikely to be considered.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Crystal Palace

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, Gakpo

* Doubts