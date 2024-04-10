The Premier League title race takes a night off as Liverpool turn their attention to their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta.

It has been a frantic few months for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss. Relentless important fixtures have meant little time to rest the senior players who are fit.

Of the remaining matches left, this game represents his only real chance to rotate a couple of his first-choice midfielders, with a second leg to fix things if necessary.

With Atalanta having knocked out Sporting in the previous round, though, the Reds’ qualification isn’t a foregone conclusion and the players will need to to be at full intensity come kick-off.

Here’s how Liverpool could line up.

Team news

Here’s what Klopp revealed in his press conference:

Jota and Alexander-Arnold “looked very good” in “proper training” on Tuesday

Coy on the duo playing vs. Atalanta, but did not rule it out

Alisson “is on the way back” – likely needs more time before return

“Makes sense” for Bajcetic to have a game with the U21s first – could be Friday vs. Man United

Liverpool’s XI vs. Atalanta

Due to the frequency of games at the moment, Klopp will likely rotate a few names but keep the core of his team strong.

Among the incomers should be Harvey Elliott, who impressed off the bench at Old Trafford and gave the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez could be another that comes in, given Conor Bradley has started all three games since the international break and Andy Robertson is now providing width on the left.

Here is how Liverpool will likely line up vs. Atalanta:

This is how Liverpool would line up:

Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Another option in attack is to rest Luis Diaz and put Gakpo on the left, allowing Nunez to remain through the middle.

While we will have to wait a little longer for Jota and Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones could feature against Atalanta, having come off the bench twice in the last week.

Klopp might be in two minds about resting his most in-form player, but Liverpool could probably make do with Jones playing instead of Mac Allister for this one.

Gomez plays right-back for the 21st time this season

Elliott and Jones start first game together since January 21, in 4-0 Bournemouth win

Robertson retains his starting spot with Gomez coming inside from opposite flank

Here’s how this alternate team would look:

Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

With the likes of Gianluca Scamacca, Aleksei Miranchuk and Ademola Lookman all able to cause problems, Liverpool will need to ensure they are at full concentration defensively to keep Atalanta out.

Given the nature of a potentially hostile return leg at a compact Stadio di Bergamo, the Reds would much prefer to be heading out there with at least a goals advantage.