Liverpool head into their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace needing a big response, and Jurgen Klopp could make as many as seven changes to his XI.

After a 2-2 draw with Man United which saw countless missed opportunities and an abysmal 3-0 loss to Atalanta, the Reds are in need of a jolt.

Palace are visitors to Anfield just three days after that major Europa League setback, with Klopp likely to be considering a number of changes.

Fortunately, he has a big squad to choose from, which makes predicting Liverpool’s starting lineup more difficult.

Team News

With Klopp’s press conference held directly after the Atalanta game, there was no update on fitness – but we know the following:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Crystal Palace

With his squad at near full strength but on the back of two poor results, Klopp could face a number of decisions when it comes to his lineup.

Does Alisson return to the XI? Is Jarell Quansah preferred to Ibrahima Konate? Should Dominik Szoboszlai keep his spot? And is Jota fit enough to start?

The most likely lineup for Sunday could see:

With seven changes to midweek, that would see Liverpool line up like this:

Alisson; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

However, there are no guarantees when it comes to Klopp’s lineup for the weekend, given both form and fitness throughout his squad.

Alternatively, we could see:

Kelleher keeping his place with Alisson not yet 100 percent

Konate retained as first-choice centre-back

Harvey Elliott preferred to Szoboszlai in midfield

A gamble taken with Jota replacing Nunez up front

That would leave this Liverpool XI:

Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Without a more detailed update from Klopp ahead of kickoff, it is hard to determine whether the likes of Alisson and Jota are able to start.

But the likelihood is that, if they are able to, they will be brought back into the side, while Liverpool’s lineup on Sunday could answer a number of questions when it comes to first-choice options.