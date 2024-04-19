Liverpool’s performance in their 1-0 win at Atalanta was a limp one throughout, with few players impressing on the night.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men knew they had a huge task on their hands to overturn their 3-0 deficit, and a thrilling turnaround rarely looked like happening.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring with an early penalty, but rather than kick on, Liverpool got increasingly worse as the minutes ticked by.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Indeed, it was Salah’s missed opportunity before half time that seemed the turning point and his all around performance was lacking.

The fact that Alisson (6.7) got the highest score, on a night when Liverpool needed a sparkling attacking performance, summed it up.

The Brazilian kept the Reds’ first clean sheet in 10 games, which is at least a positive.

TIA’s Mark Delgado lauded Alisson‘s “stupendous one-handed save to claw away Van Dijk’s misplaced interception”, adding that he “spent a lot of the second half constantly angry at the midfield for not moving enough.”

In second place was Alexis Mac Allister (6.5), who once again stood tallest alongside his outfield colleagues.

It may not have been a vintage showing by the Argentine, but Ian Doyle of the Echo said he “used possession well whenever he could.”

Meanwhile, GOAL’s Mark Doyle felt that Mac Allister was “once again Liverpool’s best midfielder”, doing his best on a poor night.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (6.4) showed flashes of brilliance against Atalanta, getting the third-best score in Italy.

Ian Doyle said that Liverpool’s vice-captain’s passing “caused real problems for the hosts defence”, while Delgado hailed “two magnificent passes from deep.”

As for the lowest rating, Salah (4.9) took home the wooden spoon, as his wretched run of form continues.

Next up for Liverpool is Sunday’s crucial trip to Fulham in the Premier League (4.30pm BST).