Liverpool are missing a handful of key players for Sunday’s trip to Man United, but their injury situation is the healthiest it has been in a while.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side returned to the top of the Premier League after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Sheffield United, but a quick turnover means another game is fast approaching.

Liverpool head to Old Trafford for a significant game this weekend, knowing that victory would mean another step towards the Premier League title.

United may be mediocre currently, conceding last-gasp goals to Brentford and Chelsea in their last two matches, but they often find another gear against the Reds.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Man United:

In terms of injuries, the biggest news is that Wataru Endo is fit again after missing the Sheffield United game with a knock.

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are also pushing for starts after impressive cameos at Anfield. In fact, this is probably the best situation Liverpool have been in for months.

That doesn’t mean that some hugely influential figures aren’t unavailable, however – Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic could all be back in training next week.

Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak have all likely kicked a ball competitively for the last time this season.

Lewis Koumas, Bobby Clark, Amara Nallo, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni and Kaide Gordon all featured for the under-21s on Saturday, so are unlikely to play any part on Sunday.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man United

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns