With Luis Diaz expected to be offered a new contract at Liverpool amid talk of a £75 million move, the winger has been urged to stay by a surprise ex-player.

In recent weeks and months, speculation has mounted over a possible summer exit for Diaz, with Paris Saint-Germain holding concrete interest.

His father, Luis Diaz Sr., has touted a move to LaLiga in the past, too, with it a “dream” for the 27-year-old to play for Barcelona.

The reports suggested that Diaz was open to a departure when a new era begins at Anfield, while at face value he would be one of the club’s most sellable assets as a new manager reshapes the squad.

But according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra – who is well connected when it comes to Liverpool’s No. 7 – the club could now offer a new deal.

Writing on ‘X’, he claimed Liverpool are “seriously considering” an improved contract for Diaz, to “protect him” from any bids.

It remains to be seen whether the winger will commit his future to the Reds, though he does appear settled in the squad and has held a key role since arriving from Porto.

One former Liverpool player who believes Diaz should stay on Merseyside is Javier Mascherano, who told Colombian outlet Antena 2 that the club “fits him just right.”

“He is a great player, very decisive when it comes to playing, especially in one-on-one duels,” Mascherano said.

“The truth is that I think he has arrived at a team that fits him just right.

“If there is something that Liverpool has, it is that it adores players like Luis Diaz who leave everything on the field and have that strength.

“That is why I think it fits perfectly where he is.”

Liverpool’s recruitment structure will shift upon the departure of Jurgen Klopp, with sporting director Richard Hughes leading the operation along with FSG’s CEO of Football, Michael Edwards.

But it stands to reason that any decision over contracts for players like Diaz may wait until a new manager is appointed.