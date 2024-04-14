After Liverpool lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp hinted that the Reds’ recent results against Man United have affected their mentality.

Since Liverpool’s 4-3 loss to Man United in the FA Cup, the Reds have won just two of five games, including two consecutive defeats at Anfield in the last few days.

Having failed to beat their rivals twice while creating plenty of chances in both matches, Klopp alluded to this impacting his team.

“I’m not 100 percent sure that, in general, how we dealt with the United games particularly helped,” the manager said.

“I mean, we lost the game in the cup and it was like a catastrophe because we were that good and lost it anyway. Then we draw there, were really good for a long spell and just drew it.”

Liverpool returned to Old Trafford three weeks after the extra-time FA Cup defeat, looking for revenge. They were instead held to a frustrating 2-2 draw in which the hosts created just one big chance.

Klopp continued: “The problems we had in the United games were completely different to the things we had today (vs. Crystal Palace).

“Yes, the goals we concede are too easy, that’s probably a general thing – that’s true. I said what I said about the game today.

“So we all, players included, me included, obviously we expected a reaction and we saw a reaction, that we lost in that game more than only the game a little bit.

“So it didn’t help, you could just see. And on top of that, the game before, United where we lost points.”

What Klopp is trying to suggest, albeit in slightly broken English, is that playing well in big games against Liverpool’s rivals but still not getting their rewards, is affecting them now mentally.

Earlier this season we were applauding this team for being like Liverpool’s previous side of ‘mentality monsters’, with the Reds coming from behind to claim 27 points so far this season.

The team’s constant tendency to concede first is catching up with them now, though. Going behind 21 times in a campaign and winning the league is an almost impossible ask.

Liverpool are still in the Premier League title race, but it would take an rapid change of form from the Reds and their rivals for Klopp to get his fairytale ending at Anfield.