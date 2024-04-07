Man United fans resort to tragedy chanting AGAIN vs. Liverpool

Despite warnings from both clubs before Sunday’s meeting at Old Trafford, large sections of Man United fans aimed tragedy chants at Liverpool supporters again.

Liverpool made the trip to Old Trafford for the second time in three weeks on Sunday, following up their 4-3 loss in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw in the Premier League.

After the quarter-final defeat, a number of Man United fans were arrested for their involvement in the tragedy chanting audible on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

In reality, there were far more taking part in the vile chants of ‘murderers’ and ‘always the victims’, with the numbers likely into their thousands.

That led the two clubs to launch an initiative through their foundations, though this was largely aimed at educating young people, when the problem is typically with older generations.

Same as the FA Cup game: Hundreds of Manchester United fans in the Stretford End audible when chanting "Always the victims". — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) April 7, 2024

Sunday’s 2-2 draw was unfortunately marred by the same chants, along with the usual renditions of ‘signed on’ aimed at the impoverished communities of Merseyside.

Again, they were not referenced by Sky Sports despite being audible on their live coverage, and at points it even seemed as though crowd microphones were turned down.

It is a dour reflection on society in the UK and, of course, the tribalism within modern football.

During his pre-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp had urged both sets of supporters to “just show a bit of class.”

“I just see it that way that two of the biggest clubs in the world, let’s just show a bit of class in these moments,” he told reporters.

“So don’t sing this or that, just show class, have a fight on the pitch, let’s just play football, if you want be happy, if you lose, whatever but besides all of that just show a bit of class, that would be my wish really for all of us.”

Sadly, the warnings were not heeded, and Greater Manchester Police will undoubtedly be left to launch another investigation with few arrests or banning orders to show for it.