Liverpool made their night harder than it had to be, but Alexis Mac Allister made sure everyone revelled in the moment of relief – and one lucky fan has a Darwin Nunez story to tell.

The Reds doing it the hard way is a tale as old as time, and we got another glimpse at what this run-in will have in store for us against Sheffield United.

But, thankfully, Jurgen Klopp‘s side found a way, just as they have done so often this season, with Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo making sure of the win after Nunez’s opener.

But it was the No. 10’s glorious strike – which you can watch from every angle here – which created the most memorable moments from the night…

Nunez with the cheek squeeze

If you were told one Liverpool player gave a fan a cheeky face grab when celebrating a goal, there’s immediately one who would spring to mind, and he did not disappoint.

He’s one of us, and as if one angle was not enough…

Darwin Nuñez was made for Liverpool. Truly plays his guts out and takes none of this. None. Of. This. For granted. pic.twitter.com/wKLr8AHKfL — Alec (@AlecLFC1) April 4, 2024

Never change, Darwin. Never change.

Ibou was all of us…

Ibou cannot believe what he just witnessed from Mac Allister. ? pic.twitter.com/7wAm8QlnQ5 — Samuel (@SamueILFC) April 5, 2024

The disbelief speaks for itself, and you weren’t alone in that, Ibou!

Witnessing greatness from arguably the best angle on the pitch.

Salah is off his seat

Mo Salah, understandably, was not best pleased with being taken off when Liverpool needed a goal, but his reaction on the bench for Macca’s strike was delightful.

Let’s just hope his hood didn’t block too much of his view.

Macca, think you forgot something

macca forgot his potm award ??????pic.twitter.com/zkyPhccCQO — el (@404NUNEZ) April 4, 2024

Mac Allister was, rightly, named man of the match for his performance, but he forgot about the award following his post-match interview with TNT Sports.

As humble as he is, he probably thought it was for someone else!

Kostas joins in for YNWA

Kostas Tsimikas singing You’ll Never Walk Alone from the bench ?? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/0wGAyhTWII — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 4, 2024

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Kostas Tsimikas singing You’ll Never Walk Alone from his place on the bench, you just know he’s going to return as a fan in the stands one day.

Also, check out how Jurgen looks towards the Kop, he’s only got a maximum of five home games remaining and he’s soaking up every moment. Time is going way too fast!