Roberto Firmino officially left Liverpool 11 months ago, and the Brazilian has no plans of returning as he has now put his house in nearby Formby up for sale.

Firmino’s departure from Anfield was an emotional one, from a 20-minute serenade at Leicester to the tearful goodbye on his final game at Anfield.

The beloved No. 9 chose to leave on a free transfer, opting not to extend his terms on Merseyside, and has since joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.

While he has already endured a turbulent time in the Middle East, Firmino has reclaimed his starting spot as captain and is not looking back.

Almost a year after his move away from Liverpool, the 32-year-old has given the green light for his six-bedroom property in Formby to be offered for sale.

The mansion, located on the corner of Lifeboat Road with a direct link to the National Trust park and Formby beach, is advertised on Rightmove with an asking price of £4.6 million.

A private, detached property set within walled grounds, Firmino’s property spans over 10,000 square feet and includes a swimming pool, home cinema, massage cellar and an eight-car garage complete with a turntable.

In his book, ‘Si Senor’, the striker remarked how Alisson baptised him in the same swimming pool!

Marketed by Colette Gunter estate agents, the property’s description includes reference to nearby RAF Woodvale which is “accessible for private flying.”

Formby is often home to a number of Liverpool players, with Jurgen Klopp also living in the village – though he, too, will soon relocate.

Firmino’s house is currently the most expensive on the market in the village, though 18 other properties are for sale for seven figures.