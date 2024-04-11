Ryan Gravenberch‘s debut season has seen him in and out of the team, and injury has not helped his consistency, but Jurgen Klopp is confident he’s at the “right club.”

The Dutchman has featured 33 times for Liverpool so far this season and has been named in Klopp’s starting lineup on 19 occasions since his summer move from Bayern Munich.

His outings have not all been smooth sailing, but the 21-year-old has shown he can respond when the going gets tough, and the manager knows Liverpool have an “incredible talent” on their hands.

“Ryan played for us super-important games,” Klopp said. “He got injured in bad moments where he could get some rhythm. Then he had a little injury here and there again.

“Incredible talent, crazy first touch, movements, acceleration – all fantastic.

“But we have a really good midfield together, and he will get minutes more and more, 100 percent, and it will go his way, 100 percent.

“He’s an incredibly talented player and I really think he’s in the right place, in the right club.”

Klopp’s first-choice midfield has not included Gravenberch, but the Dutchman has had a new lease on his career since making the move to Anfield and will face another challenge under a new manager.

But before then, the 21-year-old will still have a part to play in the conclusion of the campaign having now made a successful return from injury off the bench and in the XI.

Gravenberch has missed seven games this season with two separate injuries and has never started more than three games in a row for the Reds, but Klopp’s belief in him is clear.